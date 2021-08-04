Consul General Edgar Badajos inducts new set of officers of U.P. Alumni Association

PHILIPPINE Consul General Edgar Badajos, a proud University of the Philippines alumni himself, recently inducted the 2021 to 2023 officers and directors of the University of the Philippine Alumni Association of Greater Los Angeles or UPAAGLA in an intimate, hybrid (in-person and Zoom) affair.

Attended by around 50 in-person guests, newly-inducted President Evelyn Adamo expressed her excitement to lead the organization in continuing its mission to link, build, and develop lifelong relationships among U.P. alumni in the Greater Los Angeles area. Andamo is set to focus on increasing and engaging the general membership and generating more funds to benefit their beloved university.

In her outgoing speech, Past President Ethel Rubio was very grateful for her board and the opportunity to serve the association. During her 2-year term from 2019 to 2021, UPAAGLA supported various programs and donated over P2.7M or $55,811.00 to U.P.

Founded in 1999, UPAAGLA is a 501 C3 non-profit alumni organization that aims to engage U.P. alumni in Southern California and raise funds to support the various academic programs and capital improvement projects in the various campuses of the University of the Philippines.

For more information about UPAAGLA or to become a member, please visit their website at www.upaagla.org.