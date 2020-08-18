Cooling centers available at Cerritos Park East amid heat wave

To provide the community with a free, indoor air-conditioned location during the current extreme heat weather conditions, the City of Cerritos is opening a cooling center at Cerritos Park East (13234 E. 166th Street). The cooling center will be open Tuesday, August 18 through Sunday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Space is limited. Visitors should bring their own water.

The following safety rules and procedures will be followed:

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever or difficulty breathing), entry will not be allowed.

All visitors and staff must wear a face covering at all times.

Hand sanitizer, soap/water or disinfectant will be available to all visitors and staff.

All high-contact areas inside are cleaned and disinfected according to guidance provided by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

All visitors and staff must practice physical distancing at all times – keep at least 6 feet away from one another. Family members arriving from the same household are exempt for this rule.

Staff may limit the number of visitors inside at any time to maintain physical distancing.

The cooling center meets all County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health safety protocols. For more information, call (562) 407-2611.