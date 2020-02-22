Early voting begins in LA County 

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

THE early voting for California’s March 3 primary nominating election begins on Saturday, February 22 up until election day.

Voters in the county now have 11 days to vote in-person at any vote center in the county that is convenient for them.

“Voters have the ability to go to any voting location in the county, something that they weren’t previously able to do. The previous model was actually very restrictive — it only allowed voters one polling place on one day,” Mike Sanchez, a public information officer for the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, said in a previous Asian Journal report.

For those voting in person, they’ll be met with new ballot marking devices where voters enter a blank paper ballot into the printer and select options for races, from presidential to local municipal candidates, on a table with a touchscreen.

The ballots will be available in 13 languages, including Tagalog, and have an audio interface with a keypad to navigate through the contests and listen using provided headphones, as previously reported by the Asian Journal.

Individuals can also go back to change or review their votes before they finish and print out the paper ballot. They can also review the printed version once more and when it’s ready to go, the ballot is inserted back into the device and is collected in a secured box.

Votes will not be counted at the individual centers, the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office clarified.

Vote by mail ballots can be dropped off at one of 206 marked drop box locations in the county, such as in libraries or city halls. Postage is not necessary when doing this.

The full list of vote centers in LA County for the primary will be available on LA Vote’s website or by calling Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk at (800) 815-2666, option 1. Those eligible to vote but missed the Feb. 18 voter registration deadline can still vote by going to any vote center in the county and complete a conditional voter registration application. (AJPress)