Family of missing Filipino man in Ontario, CA requesting public’s help in search

A Filipino American family in Ontario, California is desperately calling upon the public to help search for an older family member who has been missing since mid-September.

The person missing is Mauricio “Jun” Acero, who was last seen on Sept. 16. Acero’s family has since filed a missing persons case with the Ontario Police Department.

According to Acero’s daughter MJ, the 62-year-old Filipino “was last seen wearing orange shorts, a blue shirt and black tennis shoes.” Acero is 5’7” and around 180 lbs, and he has a tattoo of Jesus Christ on his chest.

Additionally, he was last seen around Sultana Elementary School located at 1845 S. Sultana Ave. in Ontario.

The search for Acero is urgent due to his intensive medical needs, his daughter said.

“PLEASE NOTE that he takes medication for his diabetes, depression and bipolar disorder and hasn’t been on them since he went missing,” MJ Acero wrote on Facebook. She added that it is possible that her father may be anywhere in the Inland Empire since he has been missing for more than two weeks.

For Inland Empire Filipinos who live in and around Ontario, Acero often takes walks near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Philadelphia Street. The family is urging the public to share this information in hopes for Acero’s safe return.

For more information or if you have any information that could help in the search, please contact the following: Maureen Acero (909) 544-8482; Vicky Acero (909) 218-9356; Celia Acero (805) 824-3354; Minda Hogue (760) 668-8419; or Corazón Bacosa (626) 967-4639. (Klarize Medenilla/AJPress)