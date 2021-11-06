Fil-Am candidate Arleen Rojas leads for Carson’s District 4 seat

FILIPINA American Arleen Rojas continues to lead the pack of candidates for a city council seat in Carson, California.

The Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office released the semi-official results for the local and municipal elections in the county on Tuesday, November 2, which included measures in Inglewood, Commerce, and Alhambra and local offices in Carson.

In the special council election for Carson’s 4th District, Rojas led the race with 660 (34.36%) votes. She was 135 points ahead of candidate Freddie Gomez, who received 525 (27.33%) votes, as of this writing.

There are still outstanding ballots to be counted during the official election canvass when all conditional, provisional and vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day are confirmed by the registrar.

The elected District 4 representative on the Carson City Council will succeed Lula Davis-Holmes, who vacated the post after winning last year’s mayoral race.

Rojas is a 31-year veteran police officer, who was the first Filipina American to join the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Arleen Rojas has deep roots in the community, and has long been dedicated to serving it,” reads the biography on her website.

She currently serves on the Carson Economic Development Commision. She is also active in numerous Carson community activities and organizations such as the Lion’s Club, Carson Sister Cities Association, and Philippine Independence Day Foundation.

Her candidacy received endorsements from Mayor Pro Tem Jim Dear, Carson Treasurer Monica Cooper, Councilmember Jawane Hilton, and former Councilmember Elito Santarina. She was also backed by unions — Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, SEIU Local 11, AFSCME District Council 36, Carpenters Union, Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs — and local community leaders.

“I am thankful for the many young volunteers who walked and phone banked for me. I would like to expand educational and recreational opportunities for the youth. I will also work tirelessly to protect our Mobile Park residents who are mostly senior citizens,” Rojas added. (With reports from Fe P. Koons)

Ritchel Mendiola Ritchel Mendiola is a staff writer and reporter for the Asian Journal. You can reach her at ritchel.mendiola@asianjournalinc.com.