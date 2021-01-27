Fil-Am father, daughter electrocuted by downed power lines in Panorama City, CA

A Filipino American father and adult daughter were found electrocuted to death early Monday, January 25 in Panorama City, California.

Firefighters were called to the 14700 block of Tupper Street, near Cedros Avenue, just before 3 a.m. where a man and a woman were found dead in a shed outside their home, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The victims were identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as 53-year-old Ferdinand Tejada and his daughter, 20-year-old Janine Reyn Tejada.

Both of them were from Dasmariñas, Cavite in the Philippines before moving to Southern California, according to the younger Tejada’s Facebook page.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said Ferdinand Tejada was electrocuted when he tried to move a downed electrical wire that he was investigating outside. His daughter was also electrocuted while trying to save him.

“She came in contact with the water and the water served as a conductor. Our firefighters waited for the Department of Fire and water to come cut power because he was beyond medical assistance as was his daughter,” LAFD Firefighter David Ortiz told CBS Los Angeles.

It had been raining at the time of the incident, but it was not clear what caused the wires to come down.

“LADWP is saddened to report that two individuals were electrocuted while coming in contact with downed power lines,” said the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

“These two tragic deaths are a sobering reminder that live electrical wires can and will often result in death. Don’t get near or touch a downed power line,” it said, urging residents to stay away and call 911 if they see a downed line.

The department also said that anyone coming across a victim lying near, or in contact with, downed wires or electrical equipment should keep a safe distance and not attempt to touch the victim.

“LADWP is working with law enforcement in their investigation of this incident,” it said in a statement. (AJPress)