Fil-Am Republican supporters for Eric Early’s Congress bid organize caravan

FILIPINO Americans who are supporting Eric Early for Congress came out in full force on Sunday, October 11, less than a month until Election Day.

The Filipino Coalition for Eric Early staged a caravan that passed through the cities of Burbank and Glendale and ended at Crystal Springs in Griffith Park.

Early, an attorney running for California’s 28th congressional district, addressed the rally attendees, urging them to get out the vote on or before November 3.

The candidate, who previously ran for attorney general in 2018 and received almost 1 million votes, is attempting another shot at public office this race against incumbent Congressman Adam Schiff (D), who has held the office since 2013.

The 28th congressional district, which includes areas such as Burbank, Glendale, Sunland, Tujunga, Hollywood and West Hollywood, has a large Fil-Am community. Many supporters on Sunday showed their support for Early, arguing that he aligns with their values as conservatives and will help alleviate local issues, such as homelessness. (Contributed by Michelle Martinez)