Filipina missing after hiking in Angeles National Forest

A 60-year-old Filipina has been missing for nearly two weeks after she was last seen hiking in the Angeles National Forest during Valentine’s Day weekend.

Maria Loida Tice was last seen on Saturday, February 13 during a hike in the Angeles National Forest. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Maria Loida Tice, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen on Saturday, February 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on the Heaton Flat trail toward the summit of Iron Mountain in the unincorporated Angels Crest area of the national forest, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) said.

The mountain is considered one of the toughest hikes within the national forest.
The LASD’s Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating her as her family is “very concerned about her well-being.”

Tice is described as a 5’4”, 130-pound Filipina with shoulder-length brown hair. She also wears glasses. Her last worn clothing is unknown.

Search and rescue teams from across Southern California were deployed to the area last week but no further information has been released.

Anyone with insight into Tice’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

