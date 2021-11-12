Filipino senior brutally attacked in San Diego

AN elderly Filipino man is recovering after a brutal attack outside a trolley station in El Cajon, California last week.

Jose Serra, 71, was walking to a nearby manufacturing facility at the Arnele Avenue trolley stop around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, when he was attacked by a man with a 12” knife, as reported by ABC 10 San Diego.

According to police, a man followed Serra after he got off at the trolley stop.

Serra’s friend Todd Jones, who had hired him for some odd jobs, said that Serra was attacked about a block away from the manufacturing facility.

“Was just walking down the sidewalk. This guy came up to him, pulled out a knife and just starts poking him and slashing him,” Jones told ABC 10.

Serra was later found by a bystander. His attacker had run off, possibly with the Filipino’s backpack.

“He was stabbed in the hand and arm, slashed in the back of his head to the front. Ear was dangling on there. He’s had to have plastic surgery,” said Jones.

Jones further said that Serra was stabbed twice in the stomach area, which damaged his intestines.

“One stab went all the way through the back and cut his main artery back there,” he said. “The nurse told me that no one usually survives that. Looks like he’s going to make it through… miracle.”

Prior to the attack, Serra had been suffering from health issues and now faces a long road to recovery, according to Jones.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Serra’s medical expenses. As of this writing, a total of $16,350 has been raised.

“We’ve known our friend and coworker for over 2 decades and have personally witnessed his greatest moments as well as his hardships. Recently however his life was changed drastically, and on the morning of November 3rd, 2021, was brutally attacked at the trolley station,” wrote Jones in the description.

He also stated that Serra sustained multiple injuries due to the knife hitting multiple major organs. He also had a protrusion on one hand, and ear half cut off.

Currently, Serra is on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“What bothers me the most is that he recently lost his job and through all the struggles he has been through, how can someone not knowing this defenseless elder do this to him… It is sad to say that we live in a world of chaos,” wrote Jones.

He added, “We do our best to help him with any day-to-day necessities he may need. However, we are asking for prayers and to cover his medical cost and give him a little extra for when he gets back home. With no family in San Diego, we take it upon ourselves to see him through this tragedy.”

Serra’s attacker was described as a Hispanic male with a shaved head, 5’9” to 6’, 175 to 200 pounds with tattoos on his arm and possibly his face.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward and call El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311 or Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.