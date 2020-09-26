‘Filipinos for Trump’ group organizes caravan to raise support for president’s re-election

Car parades will take place on Oct. 4 in the greater Los Angeles, San Francisco areas

AS the 2020 election enters its final, most crucial stage, Filipino American political leaders across California are ramping up last-ditch efforts to raise support for the presidential candidates.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Filipino American conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump are hosting a caravan rally across California as a way to raise support for Trump as well as celebrate Filipino American Heritage Month in October.

The caravan rally was organized by former congressional candidate Edwin Duterte and National Federation of Filipino American Associations Greater Los Angeles area Chairman Noel Omega.

“Filipinos have a strong and rich history in the United States,” Omega said in a statement. “We are proud of the accomplishments within our community that [have] shaped the U.S.”

According to Duterte, the rally is also meant to serve as a “unifying event” to honor “the successes of the president from domestic to foreign policy.”

“If the Filipino American population were a state, we would be the 29th largest state,” said Duterte, who bears no relation to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The rally in Los Angeles will begin in the parking lot of the Jollibee restaurant in West Covina at 1561 E. Amar Road at 9 a.m. Organizers estimate that more than 100 cars from LA and Orange counties will participate in the event.

The organizers also emphasized that the event is in compliance with social distancing mandates.

As previously reported in the Asian Journal, Filipinos are the second-largest Asian group in the United States, comprising 19% (just under 4 million Filipinos) of the overall Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, according to the last census.

The 2020 Asian American Voter Survey from APIA Vote, AAPI Data and Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC also found that Filipinos are the most “enthusiastic” for the 2020 election among other AAPI groups, as previously reported in the Asian Journal. Filipinos are also the second-largest Asian ethnic group supporting Trump in 2020, the study also found.

Though California — an unyielding blue state — is currently showcasing overwhelming support for Trump’s opponent former Vice President Joe Biden, founder and CEO of Asian Industry B2B Marc Ang said in the statement that, “Fil-Ams are recognizing their conservatism and entrepreneurship is more inline [sic] with the Republican Party and are throwing support behind President Donald Trump.”

Currently, Biden is leading in California at 60 points with Trump trailing far behind at 30 points, according to a recent survey from the Public Policy Institute of California. Another study from UC Berkeley released on Friday, Sept. 25 puts Biden at 67 points and Trump at 28 points.