Holiday Schedule for City of San Diego Offices and Services  

Administrative Offices Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day

SAN DIEGO – All City of San Diego administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, for Thanksgiving Day. The Development Services Department will provide limited services on Friday, Nov. 27.

Trash Pickup and Disposal

Curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste will not be collected on Thursday, Nov. 26, for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department. Thursday’s normally scheduled collection will occur on Friday, Nov. 27, and Friday’s collection will occur on Saturday, Nov. 28. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

The City’s Miramar Landfill will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Recreational Activities

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open until 3 p.m. Holiday rates will apply. All City skate parks will be open.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building. Check with other individual museums and attractions for their holiday schedules.

All City reservoirs will be closed. Chollas Lake will also be closed.

Parking Enforcement

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white and blue zones are still enforced every day. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, please read posted signage.

Additional closures within the City of San Diego on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020:

• All libraries and book pickup service.

• City pools.

• The City’s refuse/recyclables container sales office on Miramar Place.

• Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices.

• The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department.

• The Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews will not be impacted by holiday closures. City recreation centers are closed due to the COVID-19 public health order. To learn more about the City’s response to the pandemic, visit sandiego.gov/coronavirus.