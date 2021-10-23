Husband of missing Fil-Am mom in CA pleads not guilty

THE husband of a missing Filipina American mother in California has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Larry Millete entered the plea on Thursday, October 21, during his arraignment at the courthouse in Chula Vista. He was accused of murdering his wife, May “Maya” Millete who has been missing since the beginning of January this year. He was also charged with possession of a semiautomatic rifle prohibited under California’s assault weapons ban.

According to NBC San Diego, the trial began nearly 40 minutes after its scheduled start at 1:30 p.m., and lasted no more than 10 minutes.

Larry was accompanied by his lawyer, Bonita Martinez, who waived a reading of the criminal complaint against him.

She also informed the court that she had advised Larry about his constitutional rights “and at this time would like to enter a plea of not guilty.”

During the arraignment, Superior Court Judge Maryann D’Addezio said that the court had received a criminal protective order, but did not name the individuals in it.

“Mr. Millete, you must not harass, strike, menace, assault, follow, stalk, molest, destroy or damage critical or real property, disturb their peace, keep them under surveillance or block their movements,” D’Addezio told him.

Larry is currently being held without bail. He will be back in court for a review hearing on November 4. A readiness hearing was set for December 16, and a preliminary examination review is slated for February 28.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, he was arrested at his home in Chula Vista, California in relation to the case of May.

“Based on the totality of the investigation and circumstantial evidence including surveillance video, phone, text and social media communications, and motive, we have probable cause to believe that Larry Millete unlawfully killed his wife May and disposed of her body,” Jesse Vicente, a detective with the Chula Vista Police Department, wrote in the warrant.

May was last seen by her family at her home on the evening of January 7 and was reported missing two days later.

That Saturday, the family was planning a trip to Big Bear Mountain Resort for her daughter’s 11th birthday, but May was never heard from, as previously reported by the Asian Journal.

“There is no evidence to suggest that May Millete disappeared on her own accord,” added Vicente. “Larry Millete is the only known person with a means and motive to hurt or kill her and to dispose of her body during that time.”

During a news conference announcing the arrest, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan revealed that May had called a divorce lawyer on the same day she disappeared.

“When she called the attorney on Jan 7, we know that Larry was aware,” she said Tuesday. “He sent text messages to his boss that this was final, that it was coming.”

Stephan also said that Larry was opposed to the divorce, hiring “spellcasters” to keep her from leaving.

“These spellcasters were asked to make May want to stay in the relationship. He was asking for May to become incapacitated, to be in an accident, to have broken bones so she would have to stay at home,” she said.

Larry also allegedly sent an ominous text the last night May was seen alive, saying: “I think she wants me to snap, and I’m shaking inside ready to snap.”

Further, a security video from Jan. 8 showed Larry backing his Lexus SUV into the garage at his home before 6 a.m. He drove off with his 4-year-old daughter and disappeared for 11 hours and 21 minutes.

Stephan said that when detectives asked where he went, Larry claimed that he and his daughter went to Solana Beach.

She further urged anyone who may have seen Larry’s black 2015 Lexus GX460 with personalized plates on the side of a road on Jan. 8 to come forward with any information. (Ritchel Mendiola/AJPress)