LA County food, education, emergency services workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in March

ESSENTIAL workers in food, education and emergency services will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Los Angeles County starting March 1.

Those who work in food and agriculture, education and childcare, and emergency services and as first responders can get vaccinated starting next week, the county Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday, February 24.

With the announcement, the department, however, cautioned about the vaccination supply remains limited.

Registration is required for a vaccine appointment. Individuals will need to show proof of identification, and proof of employment in a qualifying sector within Los Angeles County. Registration and a list of eligible identifications are available at vaccinatelacounty.com. Vaccinations are free and providing immigration status is not required.

Food & Agriculture

Department of Public Health plans to partner with employers and employee organizations along with trusted sources for these groups, like unions, workplace leaders, community leaders and community-based organizations.

Those who are eligible in this category:

Food service workers

Food manufacturing

Grocery store workers

Grocery store workers (without pharmacies)

Animal agriculture workers including those involved in Vet health

Veterinarians

Food and Agriculture-associated Port and transportation workers

Education & Childcare

Many school districts have partnerships and capacity to create their own PODs to vaccinate their workforce. Independent and parochial schools will be partnering either with their school districts or will have reserved appointments at county PODs for their workforce.

Those who are eligible in this category:

Teachers (K-12, Preschool)

Support staff (K-12, Preschool)

Childcare

Independent Schools

Junior Colleges

Colleges & Universities

Emergency Services & First Responders

For the Emergency Services and First Responders sector, agencies, including the courts and correctional facilities, will be partnering with fire departments, police departments, the Department of Public Health, the Department of Health Services and local hospitals to vaccinate their workforce.

Those who are eligible in this category:

Police/law enforcement officers

Emergency Management, Search and Rescue, Emergency and public safety communication centers, EOCs

National Security

Maritime and Aviation Response (TSA)

Corrections officers and workers

Courts/Legal Counsel & Prosecution

Campus and school police

Rehabilitation and Re-entry

Federal law enforcement agencies

Police, Fire and Ambulance Dispatchers

Security staff to maintain building access control and physical security measures

DCFS, APS (workers physically responding to abuse and neglect of children, elderly and dependent adults)

Nearly 400 sites in L.A. County are administering the vaccines, including federally qualified health clinics, pharmacies, hospitals, and large capacity vaccination sites.

Check VaccinateLACounty.com or follow @LAPublicHealth on social media for more information on when and where people in these sectors can get vaccinated.

