LA County imposes mandatory 10-day quarantine for travelers

AS Los Angeles County continues to grapple with record-high infections and deaths related to COVID-19, it is imposing a mandatory 10-day quarantine on individuals who travel into the county from outside the Southern California region.

The directive, which took effect on December 30, 2020, expands on the state’s travel advisory, which provides both that Californians stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel and persons who arrive into any region of California self-quarantine for 10 days after arrival.

The County Health Officer discourages travel, especially for non-essential purposes.

“Because travel involves mixing of persons between regions and households, and because so many areas of the State and United States are also currently experiencing significant surges in COVID-19 cases, travel is discouraged and should be minimized,” the directive said.

Quarantine requirements

All persons traveling into Los Angeles County, whether by air, car, train, or any other means, directly or indirectly from a point of origin outside the Southern California Region, defined as the counties of Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura, must quarantine for at least 10 days after arrival.

“Quarantine” means staying at home or another place of temporary shelter and away from contact with others, including those in one’s household (unless they are also under quarantine), for a period of 10 days. Quarantine may end after Day 10 if the traveler(s) never had any symptoms and they must continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after arrival.

Exemption

There are several exemptions to the quarantine order, including

licensed healthcare professionals; those working to perform an essential government function or critical infrastructure, and members of professional or college sports teams, film or media production personnel

Those passing through LA County and are not staying overnight are also exempt. (AJPress)