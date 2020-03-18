LA County now has 46 new cases of coronavirus

Forty-six new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Los Angeles County, the county Department of Public Health said on Wednesday, March 18.

There are now 190 identified cases across the county.

“We will see an increase in positive cases today, tomorrow and for the coming weeks, but that doesn’t mean our actions to slow the spread of the virus are not working. The measures we are taking in LA County will help flatten the curve,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Public Health. “By slowing the spread of the virus, we will protect our healthcare system and most vulnerable residents.”

Public Health is investigating these cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.

The department has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, and places where large groups of people congregate.

Event organizers postpone or cancel non-essential gatherings of 50 or more until at least the end of March.

For gatherings of less than 50 people, social distancing measures must be followed.

Limit gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (people older than 65, pregnant women, and those with chronic illness) to no more than 10 people.

This guidance does not apply to activities such as attendance at regular school classes, work, or essential services, including public transportation, airport travel or shopping.

If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home and call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Exclude employees and visitors with any fever and/or respiratory infection symptoms and visitors with recent travel to any country or region with significant community transmission (including communities in the US) from all schools, businesses, and gatherings of any size.

Follow all social distancing recommendations issued by Public Health.

Laboratory Confirmed Cases: 190 Total Cases

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 180 Long Beach — 8 Pasadena — 2



By City

Alhambra — 1

Arcadia — 2

Baldwin Hills — 1

Beverly Hills — 4

Boyle Heights — 5

Brentwood — 2

Carson — 1

Century Palms/Cove — 1

Culver City — 2

Diamond Bar — 2

Eagle Rock — 1

Encino — 6

Gardena — 1

Glendale — 4

Granada Hills — 3

Hollywood — 5

Hollywood Hills — 2

Inglewood — 1

La Mirada — 3

Lynwood — 1

Manhattan Beach — 4

Mar Vista — 1

Melrose — 10

Monterey Park — 2

North Hollywood — 2

Northridge — 1

Reseda — 1

San Dimas — 1

San Pedro — 1

Santa Clarita — 2

Santa Monica — 3

Sherman Oaks — 4

Silverlake — 1

South Pasadena — 1

Sylmar — 1

Tarzana — 5

Torrance — 2

Venice — 4

Walnut — 1

West Adams — 1

West Hills –3

West Hollywood — 11

West Los Angeles — 1

West Vernon — 1

Westchester — 2

Woodland Hills — 3

City of Los Angeles – Communities < 25000 — 32

County Los Angeles – Unincorporated Areas, Cities and Communities < 25000 — 30