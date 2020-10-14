LA Public Health advises individuals to quarantine, get tested if exposed to large gatherings

AS Los Angeles residents celebrated the Lakers’ victory and took part in large protests over the weekend, Los Angeles County health officials released new guidelines to remind that the threat of the coronavirus still looms.

“If you were in a crowd with non-household members, especially if people weren’t wearing face coverings and were shouting, chanting, and/or singing, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 if an infected person was also there. People can pass the virus to others, even before they know they have it,” the guidance released on Monday, October 12 said.

For 14 days, individuals who were in gatherings are advised to quarantine and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, nausea and diarrhea, among others.

“According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are strongly encouraged in settings where people might raise their voices, such as shouting, chanting, or singing. When someone raises their voice, their respiratory droplets, which carry the virus, spread farther,” public health added.

Officials also advised individuals to get tested if they “have been in a crowd or gathering where people were close together and not wearing face coverings and/or not keeping their distance.”

Testing positive, even without symptoms, can help further the spread to family, friends and coworkers.

On Monday, Public Health has identified 282,982 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County and a total of 6,773 deaths.

Of those who have died, 14% are of Asian descent, according to the department.