LA to prioritize second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this week

LOS Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that city vaccination sites will prioritize second doses this week while the city waits for additional vaccines.

“Our City has the tools, the infrastructure, and the determination to vaccinate Angelenos swiftly and safely — we simply need more doses,” said Garcetti. “Our density and demographics have made our region an epicenter of this crisis in recent months, and with a reliable, consistent supply of vaccines, we can get more shots into people’s arms, bring down rates of infection, hospitalization, and death, and defeat this pandemic once and for all.”

The City of Los Angeles is expected to receive just 54,000 doses of Moderna and 4,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines this week.

In accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the County Department of Public Health, the city will prioritize individuals whose second doses are due in the days ahead. If the city receives additional supply this week, more first dose appointments will become available online at Coronavirus.LACity.org/VaxAppointment.

This week’s second dose appointments were automatically scheduled for Angelenos who received their first dose from January 18-23 at Hansen Dam, San Fernando Park, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, and Dodger Stadium. Patients who qualify should have received a text message and/or an email with their second appointment details.

Given the low level of overall supplies, approximately 4,600 first doses will be available throughout the week at the city’s newest site at Pierce College and mobile vaccination clinics serving our most vulnerable communities.

Most City vaccination sites are scheduled to be open this week from Tuesday through Saturday; Hansen Dam will reopen on Wednesday. Mobile clinics are scheduled to operate from Tuesday through Friday in Council Districts 8, 9, and 14.

Angelenos can visit Coronavirus.LACity.org/Vaccine to check for first dose appointment availability, sign up for notifications, and find more information about second dose appointments.