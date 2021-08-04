LAUSD to require testing for students, staff regardless of vaccination status

THE United States’ second-largest school district will require all students and employees returning for in-person learning to get tested for COVID-19 weekly regardless of vaccination status.

The Los Angeles United School District announced the move ahead of the school year starting on August 16.

Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said the requirement is part of the district’s “efforts to maintain the safest possible environment for students and employees.”

“All students and employees, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, returning for in-person instruction must participate in baseline and ongoing weekly COVID testing. This is in accordance with the most recent guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health,” Reilly wrote in a message.

The district will require masking for all students, staff and visitors, maintain physical distancing, sanitization efforts and work with health agencies to support free COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Ultimately, the greatest protection against COVID and the Delta variant is vaccination. We encourage everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated,” Reilly said.

As of Monday, August 2, the LA County Department of Public Health reported 2,361 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths. The test positivity rate is 6.2% compared to 1.3% on July 2.

County residents can make an appointment at vaccination sites by visiting www.VaccinateLACounty.com or calling (833) 540-0473 if they don't have access to a computer or need assistance getting to a vaccination site.