New COVID-19 restrictions like business curfews take effect Friday, Nov. 20

AS Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, officials are introducing new restrictions this week.

Certain requirements, such as business curfews and limited capacity for indoor operations, will take effect starting Friday, November 20.

The measures are:

For non-essential businesses permitted to operate indoors—including retail stores, offices, personal care services—occupancy will be limited to 25% maximum capacity.

The number of patrons at outdoor restaurants, breweries and wineries will be limited to 50% max outdoor capacity.

The number customers at cardrooms, outdoor mini-golf, go-karts and batting cages will be limited to 50% maximum outdoor capacity.

Services at personal care establishments may only be provided by appointment to customers wearing face coverings by staff wearing face coverings. Services that require either the customer or the staff to remove their face covering, such as facials and shaves, are not permitted. Food and drinks cannot be served at these establishments to customers.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, bars, and all other non-essential retail establishments must close from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Outdoor gatherings remain the only gatherings permitted, and they must only include 15 people maximum who are members of no more than 3 households.

The county has recorded 2,884 cases as the five-day average and 1,126 hospitalized patients.

As of Tuesday, 25 new deaths and 2,301 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. To date, Public Health identified 344,523 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county and a total of 7,299 deaths.

“Los Angeles County is at a critical moment to save lives and curb the spread of COVID-19. I urge our residents, businesses and community leaders to heed this warning and follow these heightened safeguards so that additional restrictions do not need to be imposed,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s Public Health Department. “We are so grateful that many of our residents are wearing face coverings, keeping physically distanced and avoiding gathering with people they don’t live with, but we need everyone to do their part and follow these measures. Lives and livelihoods are at stake and our entire community will be affected by our collective action if we do the right thing.”

If the five-day average of cases in the County becomes 4,000 or more or hospitalizations are more than 1,750 per day, the following restriction will be added:

Outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be prohibited and these businesses will only be able to offer pick-up and delivery. Businesses in this sector are being notified via email by DPH, which will work with them to ensure a smooth transition.

If the five-day average of cases in the County becomes 4,500 or more or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day, the following restriction will be added: