No appointments needed at LA County COVID-19 vaccine sites

RESIDENTS in the city and county of Los Angeles do not need an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Several sites in the region are allowing residents 16 years and older, regardless of immigration status, to get vaccinated without registering beforehand.

“Our ability to maintain low numbers of cases, and correspondingly low numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, can be attributed in large part to the increased number of people vaccinated,” LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

Walk-up locations open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. include California State University, LA; University of Southern California; Lincoln Park; Pierce College; San Fernando Park; LA Southwest College and Century City.

Other mobile site locations this week offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines include North Hollywood Senior Center, Sylmar Recreation Center, and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

Meanwhile, drive through locations are Dodger Stadium, Hansen Dam and Crenshaw Christian Center.

COVID-19 vaccines are free to eligible groups; immigration status and insurance coverage are not required.

As of April 30, more than 8,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County. Of these, 4,988,031 were first doses and 3,045,115 were second doses.

Individuals can visit www.VaccinateLACounty.com to schedule an appointment. Residents with disabilities or without computer access can call 833-540-0473 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for assistance with appointments. (AJPress)