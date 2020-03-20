PH Consulate General in LA suspends services

The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles has temporarily suspended its consular services indefinitely in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spread.

The suspension, which took place on Thursday, March 19, is in place until further notice. The services include passport renewal, notarization, dual citizenship, civil registry, visas, overseas voter registration and outreach.

The consulate office oversees Filipinos and Filipino Americans throughout Southern California, Southern Nevada and the state of Arizona.

“All previously confirmed appointments made for dual citizenship and passport scheduled on 19 March 2020 onwards are cancelled,” the consulate office state in a statement, adding that the online appointment system on its website will also be temporarily deactivated.

The Consulate General will still be available for emergencies:

• Travel Document: emergencyTD@philippineconsulatela.org

• Assistance to Nationals: lapcg.atn@gmail.com

• Overseas Workers: pololosangeles@gmail.com

• Inquiries: https://www.philippineconsulatela.org/contact-us-2

• Hotline numbers: (213) 268-9990; (213) 269-7852

• Assistance-to-Nationals: (213) 587-0758

Southern California has 391 COVID-19 cases with five deaths; Southern Nevada has reported 42 COVID-19 cases with 1 death; and Arizona has confirmed 44 COVID-19 cases and no deaths, as of press time. (AJPress)