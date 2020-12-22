PH Consulate in LA closed until Jan. 2021 due to at least 1 COVID case among staff 

THE Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles will temporarily shut down operations for the rest of the year following at least one confirmed COVID-19 case among its personnel.

The Consulate General will shut down operations until January 3, 2021, it said in a public notice on Saturday, December 21.

This update comes after the Consulate previously announced it would shut down until Dec. 21 after a “highly probable exposure to COVID-19” from a client last week.

“All clients who have availed of our services for the month of Dec. are strongly encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as practicable,” it added.

For clients with appointments until December 29, 2020 will “still be accommodated on any day they wish to come beginning January 4, 2021 until the last working day of February 2021.”

Only emergency services will be rendered during the temporary shutdown:

• One-way travel document or passport validity extension stamp by emailing phppt.lapcg@gmail.com

• Consular mortuary certification or report of death (for shipment of remains to PH) by emailing registry.pcgenla@gmail.com

• Visa by emailing visa_pcgla@earthlink.net

• Assistance to Filipino nationals in distress by emailing lapcg.atn@gmail.com or calling the hotline at (213) 587-0758.

Updates can further be found at the Consulate’s website at https://www.philippineconsulatela.org/. (AJPress)