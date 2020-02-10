Pilipino American Los Angeles Democrats welcome new board

(Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Pilipino Americans Los Angeles Democrats (PALAD) elected a new Board of Directors, the group announced on Monday, February 10.

With the March 3rd primary in a few weeks, the group will ramp up its efforts to get Filipino Americans in Los Angeles County to participate in the process, as well as to “ultimately unite under the Democratic Party nominee.”

PALAD’s Board of Directors is comprised of eleven members and among the Board, it conducted elections for the Officers. The Board of Directors will serve a two-year term and Officer positions will serve a one-year term. The officers for 2020-2021 are:

• Jessica Caloza, President

• Grace Barrios, Immediate Past President

• Emma Hilario, Executive Vice President & Legal Committee Chair

• Ruby de Vera, Controller

• Theresa de Vera, Secretary

• Jaime Geaga, Vice President of Communications

• Victoria Perez, Vice President of Outreach

• Bianca Nepales Gervacio, Vice President of Programs

• Miguel Sangalang, Vice President of Fundraising

• Joselyn Geaga-Rosenthal, Advisor (non-voting), Founder and past President of PALAD in 1987

PALAD, a political organization first chartered with the LA County Democratic Party since 1987, seeks to organize and mobilize Fil-Ams in LA County. In addition to mobilization efforts, its mission to increase political empowerment and civic engagement in the community.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the group’s website at www.palad.org.