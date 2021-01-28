Police serves warrant at Chula Vista, CA home of missing Fil-Am mother

A SEARCH warrant has been served at the home of a Filipina American mother in Chula Vista, California who has been reported missing since the beginning of January.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the goal of the warrant is to obtain any evidence and clues into May “Maya” Millete’s current whereabouts.

“The Chula Vista Police Department’s focus will continue to be locating May safe and in good health,” it said in a statement on Saturday, January 23.

“The Millete family has been and continues to be cooperative, and our investigation is ongoing,” the authorities added.

Millete, 39, was last seen by her family at her home on the evening of January 7. She was reported missing on January 10 by her husband, who became worried when she didn’t show up for their daughter’s birthday.

Maricris Drouaillet, Millete’s sister, told Dateline that Millete’s driver’s license, credit card, and possibly her cell phone appeared to be missing. She also said that it’s possible Millete left the property on foot, since her vehicle is still at home.

“This is something that’s very concerning to the police department. We’re very concerned about May. We want her to return home safe and so we’re doing everything we can,” Lt. Miriam Foxx with the Criminal Investigations Division told CBS 8.

She added, “We’re just hoping she can be reunited with her family safe.”

Millete’s family has held community searches, vigils, as well as posted flyers in her neighborhood. They also created a “Find find May/Maya Millete” Facebook page to spread awareness to the community.

“Today and everyday until Maya is home safe with us, especially to her 3 beautiful children, we ask that you say a prayer at 5:01 p.m. (her birthday is May 1st). We do believe the power of prayer is what will bring Maya home,” the family said on the page.

Anyone with information on Millete’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5139 or San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888)580-8477.