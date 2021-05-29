PWC’s Team and Changes program helps Filipinos pay for phone, internet and utility bills during pandemic

THE Pilipino Workers Center, through its Team and Changes Program, is finding ways to provide resources and financial aid to Filipino individuals and families struggling to pay their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are many programs available that could help lower down phone, internet, and utility bills for those who qualify. One such program is the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a temporary program launched by the Federal Communications Commission (FTC), which provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers. Pilipino Workers Center can also connect individuals and families to other programs that help provide discounts, payment plans and avoid disconnection for their utilities and phone services. Eligible households may inquire or apply for these services by calling the PWC office at (213) 250-4353 during business hours.