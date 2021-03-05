San Diego Public Library’s ‘Snapshot’ project captures images of the COVID-19 pandemic

San Diegans encouraged to submit photos taken over the last year

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Public Library (SDPL) has launched a program to document the experiences of San Diegans during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Snapshot: A Photo Journal of Life During the Pandemic” will collect and archive photographs taken during this historic time.

SDPL is asking people to share photographs of how the pandemic has impacted their lives. The photographs may show the practical side of life such as social distancing, telecommuting or remote learning, or they may be images that capture strength, humor and hope experienced over the last year.

Submissions are limited to 10 images per person and the deadline to submit is June 30, 2021. Each submission should include a short description of the photo.

Information on how to submit photos can be found on SDPL’s Snapshot web page at https://www.sandiego.gov/public-library/snapshot. The photographs will be part of the San Diego Public Library’s Special Collections Department’s photograph and digital archive collections and may be displayed on the SDPL website.

With a vision of being the place for opportunity, discovery and inspiration, the San Diego Public Library is a hub for knowledge and lifelong learning. As the largest library system in the region, it serves a population of more than 1.4 million people. Learn about events at the San Diego Central Library @ Joan Irwin Jacobs Common and 35 community branch libraries, find links to programs and resources or search for materials in the online catalog at www.sandiegolibrary.org. (City of San Diego Release)