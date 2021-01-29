SD mayor unanimously voted SANDAG vice chair

Mayor Gloria vows to push for transportation future that will improve quality of life throughout the region

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was unanimously elected as the San Diego Association of Governments’ (SANDAG) vice chair on Friday, January 22 by the Board of Directors, putting him in the significant position to guide the development of a regional plan for San Diego’s transportation future. Mayor Gloria will serve alongside Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, who was unanimously elected chair in December.

“It is an honor to serve alongside Mayor Blakespear, and I am committed to working with my fellow SANDAG Board Members to develop a transportation blueprint for our region that is equitable, sustainable and will improve the everyday lives of millions of people,” Mayor Gloria said. “Together, we will implement a plan that will create jobs, fund and build projects to support our climate and housing goals, and provide more viable mobility options for all of us.”

Mayors Gloria and Blakespear take the reins at a pivotal time for SANDAG and the region. The 2021 Regional Plan will be adopted at the end of this year, reimagining the way people and goods will move through the San Diego region in the future.

The new extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley will also open later this year, providing a one-seat ride from the U.S./Mexico Border to the University community. Next year, SANDAG will begin implementing the 2021 Regional Plan and will work with regional, state, and federal leaders and work to identify funding opportunities.

“It is a new day at SANDAG,” Mayor Blakespear said. “I look forward to working alongside Vice Chair Gloria. Together, I believe we can move forward a transportation vision for our region that is equitable, sustainable, and improves the quality of life of our communities for generations to come.”

Mayor Gloria previously served on the SANDAG Board of Directors from 2013 to 2016 and led the Transportation Committee as chair. This is his first time serving as vice chair.

Several members of the SANDAG Board echoed support for Mayor Gloria.

San Diego City Council President Jennifer Campbell said: “Mayor Todd Gloria will bring his boundless energy and enthusiasm to SANDAG. Our future couldn’t be in better hands.

His leadership is one of making positive action possible always with fairness and collaboration. There are so many critical decisions we will face and I know Mayor Gloria will lead in building the foundation for a more connected region.”

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis nominated Mayor Gloria for the position and said: “Todd has that leadership ability of bringing people across the aisle and I know that Mayor Gloria will work side by side with our existing team to engage our organization and lead it to the next level.”

Del Mar Mayor Terry Gaasterland said: “Todd Gloria has been a fantastic supporter, friend, and ally of Del Mar in so many of the struggles that we have had. I see no better leader than Todd Gloria as Vice Chair together with Catherine Blakespear as Chair.”

In addition to the election of the vice chair, the Board also discussed the option to reinstate the second vice chair position as a SANDAG Board Officer. This change requires an amendment to the SANDAG bylaws which will considered at a February meeting.

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.

(San Diego Mayor’s Office Release)