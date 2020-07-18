Sidewalk signs alert residents that Westlake, Pico Union are ‘high-risk’ neighborhoods for COVID-19

THIRTY sidewalk signs have been placed around Los Angeles’ Westlake and Pico Union neighborhoods, signaling residents that they live in areas that are at higher risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Led by Councilmember Gil Cedillo, the signs in English and Spanish warn that the neighborhoods have been identified as a “high-risk area” and illustrates guidelines to keep residents safe.

These guidelines include staying at home to reduce exposure, practicing 6-foot social distancing, using a mask and facial covering when in public, and making an appointment for a free test at a city/county testing site.

“We think it’s very important to make people aware of the dangers that exist right now during the pandemic. There’s no value in soft-selling the conditions that we’re in.

Particularly in this part of my district, we’re met with challenges of poverty, immigration status, and density. Those factors add to the possibility and probability that you’ll be adversely impacted by COVID-19,” Cedillo said in a statement.

The councilmember also said his office has distributed 10,000 face coverings, 2,460 gallons of hand sanitizer, 40 gallons of surface disinfectant to the residents of council district 1, which also covers Echo Park, Koreatown, and Chinatown.

“We must recognize this as the pandemic that it is, and we can’t be political about it. We can’t take it lightly,” Cedillo added.

There have been 7,018 positive cases and 314 deaths throughout CD 1 with hard-hit Westlake suffering 1,583 positive cases and 112 deaths in Westlake and Pico Union 1,149 positive cases and 71 deaths, as of July 14. (AJPress)