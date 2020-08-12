Small business grant program launched for LA’s 13th District

Small business owners in Los Angeles’ 13th council district can apply for a grant program starting this week.

Led by Council member Mitch O’Farrell and the city’s Economic and Workforce Development Department, $1 million of discretionary funding has been allocated to help small businesses pay bills while the safer at home orders continue to be in place.

“Our small businesses continue to experience serious hardships and devastation because of the pandemic,” O’Farrell said in a statement. “This financial assistance helps retain workers while enabling some small and independent business owners to survive.”

The Emergency Small Business Grant Program will help businesses in the district that have at least three and up to 26 employees.

Online applications begin on Thursday, August 13 at 8 a.m. until Monday, August 17 at 11:59 p.m. on www.CD13.com.

The 13th district — considered the most densely populated council territory in the city — covers Historic Filipinotown, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Atwater Village, Thai Town, East Hollywood, Hollywood, Little Armenia, Elysian Valley and Glassell Park.

The city’s EWDD has the following requirements from applicants:

• Must have an established business in the 13th District

• Must have “active” status with CA Secretary of State

• Must provide documents in the application (current BTRC, W-9, etc.)

• Must have at least three and up to 26 employees

• Economically affected by COVID-19

Acelera Financial is providing technical assistance to answer questions about the application process. Interested business owners are encouraged to contact Acelera by email at TA@acelerafinancial.com or call (213) 410-5099. (AJPress)