SUHSD Seeks Donations for Karangalan Scholarship 2021

THE Sweetwater Unified High School District (SUHSD) is seeking assistance from the community for donations to its 2021 Karangalan Scholarship.

The Karangalan Scholarship was established in the Spring of 2000, with a goal of honoring the academic achievements of the district’s Filipino-American seniors by giving at least one scholar from each of the 13 high schools in the Sweetwater Union High School District a scholarship to assist them in their post-secondary journeys. Through the years, a total of $87,700 has been raised via donations from the community.

Additionally, 303 high school graduate awardees have been recognized for their academic success and leadership abilities. Five Karangalan Scholarship recipients now work in the district.

For academic year 2019-2020, there were 39,904 students in the Sweetwater School District, of which 8.5% identified as Filipino American. Within the SUHSD, Castle Park and Olympian High School have the most Filipino American teachers, counselors, and administrators. Currently, the Sweetwater Unified High School District has just reestablished the Filipino American Advisory Board to advocate for students, their parents, teachers and administrators.

If you are a member of FILAMEDA, CTFLC, The Filipino School, COPAO, HOP, FANHS SD or FCC, please approach your membership/organization and donate to the SUHSD Karangalan Scholarship Fund. Donations and contributions from individuals are also welcomed.

A Gofundme page has been organized for the SUHSD Karangalan Scholarship 2021 by Lysabeth Luansing-Garcia, with a goal of $5,000. To view and donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/suhsd-karangalan-scholarship?member=9150390&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.

For inquiries about the 2021 Karangalan Scholarship, send an email to Chula Vista Middle School Principal Lora Bumatay at Lora.Bumatay@sweetwaterschools.org.