Travelers coming into LA required to sign COVID-19 quarantine form

STARTING Wednesday, November 25, all travelers entering Los Angeles from another state or country will be required to fill out an online form to acknowledge and spread awareness of California’s recommended 14-day quarantine upon arrival, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Monday.

Passengers arriving at LAX and Van Nuys Airport will see signs and messages reminding them to fill out the required form.

“COVID-19 is more dangerous than ever — and from LAX to our businesses to our homes, we have to take action to protect Angelenos and stop the spread of this virus,” said Garcetti in a statement. “Our new form delivers a clear message: if you travel to our city, we want you to be informed of guidelines that will save lives and keep all of us healthy and safe.”

Travelers can complete the form in under a minute, and the form is now available at travel.lacity.org or by scanning the QR code that is posted on signage throughout LAX and Van Nuys Airport. Starting Wednesday, November 25th, anyone over the age of 16 must submit this form prior to or upon arrival at the airports. Failure to do so may result in a fine of up to $500.

California’s travel advisory recommends that “all persons arriving in California from other states or countries, including returning California residents, should practice self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.”

A full list of the measures LAX is taking to help curb the spread of COVID-19 can be found online.