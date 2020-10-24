Voting has already begun: How to vote early in LA county

It has often been said that the election ends on November 3rd, 2020, but the truth is that due to the Pandemic, stay at home orders and increase of Vote by Mail – the election is NOW. We are already witnessing a record turnout nationwide. In one of the most important elections of a generation 2020 is already generating attention and engagement across the country. The fact is that it is crucial for every voter or potential voter to engage and participate in the political process. It is what makes a democracy flourish and will be key in strengthening our institutional foundations for years to come.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the dynamic of the political process. Not only is it imperative that every individual vote, but it is more important now than ever to vote early and to utilize the vote by mail advantages. It’s safe, secure, and will help keep every voter safe.

The Los Angeles County Registrar announced recently that vote-by-mail ballots have been mailed to all registered voters to ensure safe and accessible voting options during COVID-19.

LA County has already seen nearly 1-million ballots returned, yet it is widely recognized that communities of color prefer to vote in person.

This means that communities already disproportionately impacted by the pandemic are falling at greater risk of being exposed. Voting early provides a safe way to cast a ballot and will reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Not only will lines be much shorter, but you can still guarantee that your ballot is counted and keep you, your family, and those around you safe.

When the shelter at home orders went into effect, the majority of essential workers unable to stay home were people of color. According to areport by USC, only 36.1% of Latino eligible voters, 29.9% of African-American voters, and 45.2% of Asian-American eligible voters prefer to vote by mail, compared to 46.7% of white voters.

Voters should safely participate in this election by creating a voting plan and taking advantage of the vote-by-mail option available to all registered voters. Voting early via vote-by-mail will save lives by allowing voters to stay away from the polls.

The Los Angeles County Registrar provides voter language services in 18 languages, including Spanish for voters that require language assistance, eliminating the need to vote in person. Voters can request translated election materials, receive bilingual assistance at voter centers ahead of the election, and call the Bilingual Assistance Hotline at 1-800-815-2666, option 3.

The U.S Postal Service has assured protection and tracking for peace of mind. Voters can track their ballot with Where’s My Ballot, an easy-to-use tracking tool that sends voters automatic notifications when their ballot has left the post office and provides an estimated time of arrival.