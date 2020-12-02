16 more Filipinos abroad contract COVID-19

Over 11,700 infections

SIXTEEN more Filipinos around the world have contracted the coronavirus, bringing the official tally to 11,708 individuals, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Tuesday, December 1.

The department also recorded 42 new recoveries, pushing the total number of recovered and discharged patients to 7,539.

The death toll remained at 847 as no new fatalities were reported by the agency. Among the infections, 3,332 Filipinos abroad are currently undergoing treatment.

“On this first day of December, the DFA reports 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 new recoveries in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 fatality was reported,” said the DFA.

Overall by region, Europe – which comprises 19 countries – has recorded 1,399 Filipino cases, including 297 undergoing treatment, 1,005 recoveries and 97 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 32 countries, has reported 7,544 cases; of which, 2,334 are undergoing treatment, 553 deaths and 4,657 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 21 countries, has 1,926 cases, with 560 undergoing treatment, 1,357 recoveries, and nine deaths.

The Americas – covering 10 countries like the United States – have 839 reported cases, with 131 undergoing treatment, 520 recoveries, and 188 deaths.

“To date, the Middle East and Africa remains to be the region with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries, under treatment, and fatalities among our nationals,” the DFA noted.

“The Americas has the least numbers in all categories compared to other geographic regions, except in the total number of deaths, wherein Asia and the Pacific ranks lowest with a total of only 9,” the agency added.

Meanwhile in the Philippines, the total number of infections has reached 432,925, with 8,418 fatalities and 398,782 recoveries.