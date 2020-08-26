25 more Filipinos abroad contract COVID-19 as tally hits over 10,000

TWENTY-FIVE more cases of COVID-19 have been reported among overseas Filipinos, bringing the official number of infections to 10,028.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday, August 25 released the latest statistics, which included 15 recoveries, which raises the total tally of recovered patients to 6,029.

The death toll, meanwhile, remained at 742 as there were no new fatalities reported by the agency.

Filipinos currently undergoing treatment are tallied at 3,257.

“Today, the DFA reports no new fatalities among Filipinos abroad due to COVID-19,” said the DFA.

“Meanwhile, there are 25 new confirmed cases recorded in the Americas, Asia & the Pacific, & Middle East, & 15 new recoveries. Furthermore, DOH-verified cases are now at 1,928,” it added.

Overall by region, Europe — which comprises 18 countries — has recorded 1,158 Filipino cases, including 407 undergoing treatment, 656 recoveries and 95 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 27 countries, has reported 6,949 cases; of which, 2,332 are undergoing treatment, 461 deaths and 4,156 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 20 countries, has 1,126 cases, with 355 undergoing treatment, 763 recoveries, and eight deaths.

The Americas — covering eight countries like the United States — have 795 reported cases, with 163 undergoing treatment, 454 recoveries, and 178 deaths.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the DFA said.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), for its part, urged Filipinos abroad to follow the health protocols imposed in their host countries.

“In view of the continuing spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on people’s health worldwide, and in respect to the measures being undertaken by host governments in preventing its spread, all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are strongly advised to observe and comply with the health protocols being implemented at their respective job sites,” it said.

POEA chief Bernard Olalia also reminded OFWs to follow the health measures while they are on their way to the countries that employed them.

“These health protocols may include social and physical distancing, wearing of face masks, refraining from unnecessary travel and avoiding large gatherings of people, among others,” he said.