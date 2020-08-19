25 more Filipinos abroad contract COVID-19

TWENTY-FIVE new cases of the novel coronavirus among Filipinos across the globe have been reported, bringing the total number of infections to 9,933, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday, August 18.

It also recorded 16 new recoveries, raising the number of recovered Filipinos to 5,860.

Meanwhile, the death toll remained at 726 as there were no reports of new fatalities due to COVID-19.

“On this last day of MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) in Manila, the DFA reports no new COVID-19 fatalities among Filipino nationals abroad. Meanwhile, 25 new cases and 16 new recoveries were recorded in the Middle East/ Africa and the Asia and the Pacific,” the agency said.

Overall by region, Europe — which comprises 18 countries — has recorded 1,146 Filipino cases, including 492 undergoing treatment, 559 recoveries and 95 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 27 countries, has reported 6,906 cases; of which, 2,338 are undergoing treatment, 445 deaths and 4,123 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 20 countries, has 1,090 cases, with 358 under treatment, 724 recoveries, and eight deaths.

The Americas — covering seven countries like the United States — have 791 reported cases, with 159 undergoing treatment, 454 recoveries, and 178 deaths.

“To date, the Middle East remains to be the region with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, including daily new cases, recoveries, under treatment, and fatalities,” the DFA noted.

“In comparison, the Asia and the Pacific region records the lowest numbers in all categories, except in the total number of recoveries, where the Americas ranks last with only 454 recoveries,” it added.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 169,213 after the Philippine Department of Health recorded 4,836 additional cases on Tuesday. The official tally of fatalities is at 2,687 while the recoveries stand at 112,861. (AJPress)