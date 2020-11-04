54 countries, including US, lift inbound border restrictions on Filipino citizens

FIFTY FOUR countries worldwide have lifted inbound border restrictions on travel for Filipino citizens, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday, November 2.

In its latest bulletin, the agency said that the entry of Filipino citizens in the 54 countries is subject to medical protocols, such as testing and quarantine requirements upon arrival as well as flight availability.

The United States is among the countries that lifted their restrictions on travelers from the Philippines.

The remaining 53 countries are: Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guam, Hawaii, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Laos, Maldives, Micronesia, Mongolia, Nauru, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, GuineaBissau, Iran, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, seven countries now allow entry without any inbound arrival protocols: Haiti, Mexico, Andorra, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Zambia.

The DFA also said over 130 countries remain closed for tourism. Among these are: Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, China, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

“While travel for leisure is now an option amidst the pandemic, the DFA advises Filipino travelers to refer to the requirements set by the IATF and implemented by the Bureau of Immigration (BI),” the DFA said.

These include confirmed roundtrip ticket; travel and health insurance to cover travel disruptions and hospitalization in case of COVID-19 infections during their allowable period of stay abroad; and BI declaration of acknowledging the risks involved in travelling, including risk of delay in their return trip.

“Moreover, travelers should always check ahead of travel dates with their airlines before departure or before booking a ticket as the information in the infographics could change at any time,” the DFA added.

Meanwhile, the Philippines remains closed off to foreigners, excluding those with visas issued by the Bureau of Immigration pursuant to Executive Order No. 226, or the Omnibus Investments Code, as amended, and Republic Act. No. 8756; those with 47(a)(2) visas issued by the Department of Justice; and those visas issued by the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

Foreigners entering the country are required to have a pre-booked accredited quarantine facility before entering the country.

They must also be subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry, and must follow applicable immigration laws, rules and regulations.