Among Asian countries, Trump gets 2nd highest approval rating in PH

UNITED States President Donald Trump has received the second-highest level of support from the Philippines, according to a recent survey of Asian countries by German market and consumer data company Statista.

The country gave Trump an approval rating of 58%, closely following behind Mongolia’s 62% rating.

“According to a yearly poll by Gallup, approval of U.S. President Trump is varying widely across Asia, with Mongolia and the Philippines exhibiting the highest level of support. The poll asked approximately 1,000 persons over the age of 15 per country if they approved or disapproved of U.S. leadership,” Statista said.

“Other countries with a majority of people approving of the U.S. president were Nepal and Myanmar,” it added. “The least support – in the single digits – came out of Laos.”

Statista noted that overall, the world did not approve of Trump’s administration, with the U.S. president receiving a global disapproval rating of 42% compared to his median approval rating of 33%.

“Overall, the world disapproved of President Trump: His administration’s global approval rating was at a median of 33%, compared with a disapproval rating of 42 percent,” it said.

“Median approval was lowest in Europe at 24%, followed by Asia at 32%,” it added.

Below is the list of approval ratings Trump received from different countries in Asia:

• Mongolia, 62%

• Philippines, 58%

• Nepal, 54%

• Myanmar, 53%

• South Korea, 41%

• India, 34%

• Japan, 34%

• Pakistan, 27%

• Indonesia, 21%

• Malaysia, 19%

• Laos, 8%

Earlier this year, a Pew Research Center survey found that 77% of Filipinos said they are confident that Trump would do the “right thing” concerning world affairs, while 19% believed otherwise.

“The Philippines showed the most positive review for the U.S. president among 32 other countries surveyed, which collectively displayed little support for him. A median of 64% respondents say they do not have confidence in Trump, while only 29% say they do,” the Asian Journal reported in January.

“Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has previously said that the Philippines and the U.S. continue to share amicable ties, even with certain American lawmakers criticizing PH President Rodrigo Duterte’s human rights record and the latest U.S. Senate resolution to put sanctions on local government officials involved in the arrest and detention of opposition Senator Leila De Lima,” it added.

A recent Associated Press report said that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was among the world leaders seen to benefit from a Trump victory.

“Regarded by some as Asia’s Trump for his unorthodox political style and brash language, Duterte has nurtured friendly ties with the U.S. leader and even called on American Filipinos to vote for Trump,” AP reporter Josef Federman wrote.

The article also noted that a Joe Biden victory “could potentially bring a more adversarial relationship” between the Philippines and the U.S.