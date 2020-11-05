PH among APAC countries flagged for rising coronavirus outbreaks

The Philippines is among the countries in the Asia-Pacific region where COVID-19 infections continued to grow throughout the pandemic, according to a recent report.

This finding was part of an analysis of the COVID-19 trend in the APAC region by German market and consumer data company Statista.

“While Thailand and South Korea have been successful at flattening the curve of coronavirus infections, other countries in the APAC region are still battling growing or returning outbreaks,” Statista said Monday, November 2.

It noted that Japan is currently battling growing infection numbers.

“Japan was the country most affected by COVID-19’s second wind in the region and is currently still battling growing infection numbers, while Singapore, which saw a major outbreak starting in April, seems to have the situation under control for now,” said Statista.

“Infection counts in Indonesia and the Philippines, on the other hand, have continued to grow throughout the pandemic,” it added.

However, Statista noted that the flattening of the curve in the Philippines is possible.

“The Philippines could, however, recently flatten the curve somewhat and now exhibit a cumulative case count that is once again lower than that of Indonesia,” it said.

To date, the Philippines has a total of 388,137 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 7,367 fatalities and 349,091 recoveries.

Of the total number of infections, 31,679 are active cases.

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) also noted that the country logged below 1,000 COVID-19 cases on Nov. 4 — the first time since July 14.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has a total of 421, 731 confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Statista also pointed out that COVID-19 infection numbers are once again growing in Malaysia, surpassing the number of total cases recorded in South Korea.