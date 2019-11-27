Regional, Country winners soar to higher acclaim at 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final

REGION’S MOST PRESTIGIOUS INDUSTRY AWARDS ELEVATE THE BEST OF THE BEST IN 14 REAL ESTATE MARKETS TO RAREFIED HONOURS

Singapore takes the biggest haul of the night with seven regional awards, with UOL Group bagging Best Developer (Asia), followed by Indonesia and the Philippines with four wins each

Expanded honours recognise excellence in township master planning, CBD development, and more

CapitaLand Vietnam CEO Chen Lian Pang hailed as recipient of the 2019 PropertyGuru Icon Award, in addition to three regional wins for Vietnam

Bangkok — Asia’s long-running and most respected real estate awards series crescendoed to a celebratory finale with the announcement of the winners of the 2019 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, presented by Kohler on Friday, 22 November, at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok in Thailand.

Around 150 nominees, representing major winning titleholders from PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards’ series of awarding ceremonies and gala dinners in 2019, put on their strongest front to be named “Best in Asia” from the Grand Final’s expanded, inclusive list of regional categories.

Singaporean development giant UOL Group Limited bested nine companies around the region for the most coveted trophy of Best Developer in Asia. It was a strong showing overall for Singapore at the Grand Final, with developers from the city-state claiming seven regional wins.

Triniti Land won Best Boutique Developer (Asia), one of four regional wins by Indonesia at the Grand Final. Indonesian developer ASTRA Property & Hongkong Land won the coveted regional prize of Best Luxury Condo Development (Asia) for Anandamaya Residences.

The Philippines collected four regional prizes, including the new honours of Best CBD Development (Asia) and Best Township Masterplan Design (Asia).

Vietnam gained three regional titles, including the sought-after honour of Best Township Development (Asia) for Kien A Corporation. These regional titles were presented in addition to CapitaLand Vietnam CEO Chen Lian Pang winning the 2019 PropertyGuru Icon Award. Only the second recipient of the title in the Awards’ 14-year history, Chen Lian Pang was named Real Estate Personality of the Year at the 2016 PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards.

“This is not my own achievement of leadership but also the efforts of those who have supported me over my career in real estate, especially management, colleagues and staff of CapitaLand, who have shared the same vision as I have,” said Chen Lian Pang.

Thailand finished with two regional wins while Cambodia, Myanmar and Malaysia took one regional title each.

Around 50 country awards had been presented leading to the Grand Final ceremonies. These include Moncon Construction winning Best Residential Architectural Design for Mandala Tower at the second edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mongolia). Titleholders from the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) went on to score four regional wins altogether at the Grand Final, while those that won at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) and PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka) scored one regional title each.

For its 14th anniversary, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards expanded the Grand Final to 30 categories, specifying more precise achievements in landscape architectural design, condo interior design, township master planning, CBD (central business district) development, and green building.

Hari V. Krishnan, CEO of PropertyGuru Group, said: “We run PropertyGuru as a Values-based organisation and one core value which inspires us is to create what’s next. Nothing gives us more pride than honouring the projects and property stakeholders that push for excellence. These aspirational properties are not just homes; they are townships within cities, verdant landscapes, hotels with amazing amenities, climate-saving structures, innovative workspaces, and more. Alongside these benchmark-setting properties and partners, we hope to enter the 2020s soaring higher as we enter a new phase of our growth.”

Prior to the Grand Final, the Awards had presented more than 330 awards and gathered more than 3,220 guests across eight gala dinners and other awarding ceremonies in various Asian cities this year. Around 500 guests and members of the media attended the 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, a collocated event of the two-day PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit. Both events were part of the PropertyGuru Week that began with Road to Gold, a tour of Asia Property Award-winning properties in Bangkok.

Winning entries of the 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final were chosen by an independent jury comprising head judges of participating markets: the Philippines’ Christophe Vicic, Country Head, Jones Lang LaSalle Philippines, Inc.; Indonesia’s Doddy A. Tjahjadi, Managing Director, PTI Architects; Singapore’s Lim Wenhui, Partner, SPARK Architects; China’s Lu Lin, Chairman Of The Board, Cura Investment & Management Co., Ltd.; Australia’s Lui Violanti, Regional Manager for Western Australia, Inhabit Group; Sri Lanka’s Dr. Nirmal De Silva, Director and CEO, Paramount Realty; Hong Kong and Macau’s Paul Tse, President, Board of Directors, Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers; Malaysia’s Prem Kumar, Executive Director, Jones Lang Wootton; Cambodia’s Sorn Seap, Founder and Director, Key Real Estate Co., Ltd; Thailand’s Suphin Mechuchep, Managing Director, JLL Thailand; Vietnam’s Thien Duong, Managing Director, Transform Architecture; and Myanmar’s Tony Picon, Managing Director, New Asia Property Consultants Limited.

One of the world’s largest auditing and accountancy firms, BDO, ensured the transparency, fairness and credibility of every step of the judging process. Paul Ashburn, Co-Managing Partner at BDO in Thailand, led the supervision of the 2019 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final.

The 2019 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final was supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; official airline partner Thai Airways; gold sponsor Treacle; official courier Ezy Express; official supplier GFour Wines & Spirits; official portal partner PropertyGuru; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; official supervisor BDO; and media partners APAC Real Estate, Archibazaar, Balik Bayan Magazine, Business Today, Deluxe Magazine, Hoppler.com.ph, LP Magazine, Luxury Society Asia, Robb Report Thailand, Southeast Asia Globe, The Bangkok Insight, Top 10 Malaysia, and Vietnam Heritage.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

—

FULL LIST OF REGIONAL AND COUNTRY WINNERS

14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2019

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer (Asia)

Cebu Landmasters, Inc. — Philippines

HKR International Limited — Hong Kong

Huafa Industrial Share Co., Ltd. Zhuhai — Mainland China (Greater Bay Area)

Kien A Corporation — Vietnam

MRCB Land — Malaysia

New Starlight Construction Co., Ltd. — Myanmar

Prime Group — Sri Lanka

PT Intiland Development Tbk — Indonesia

R&F GROUP — Mainland China

UOL Group Limited — Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)

Best Boutique Developer (Asia)

Aurum Land (Pte) Ltd — Singapore

Living Square — Myanmar

SonKim Land Corporation — Vietnam

Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation — Philippines

Triniti Land — Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER)

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Township Development (Asia)

Bandar Sri Sendayan by Matrix Concepts Group — Malaysia

Citraraya Tangerang by Ciputra Group — Indonesia

Emerald Bay Condominium by Yangon Golden Paragon Investment Co Ltd — Myanmar

Lavila Nam Sai Gon Township by Kien A Corporation — Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER)

Best CBD Development (Asia)

Uptown Bonifacio by Megaworld Corporation — Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER)

Best Mixed Use Development (Asia)

9 Seputeh, Kuala Lumpur by MRCB Land — Malaysia

Arcovia City by Megaworld Corporation — Philippines

Huafa City Hub by Huafa Industrial Share Co., Ltd. Zhuhai — Mainland China

Meisterstadt by PT. Pollux Properti Indonesia, Tbk — Indonesia

Mingalar Mandalay by New Starlight Construction Co., Ltd. — Myanmar

Pondok Indah City Center by PT Metropolitan Kentjana Tbk — Indonesia

Square Mile – Tai Kok Tsui Urban Renewal by Henderson Land Development Company Limited — Hong Kong

The One by The One Transworks Square (Pvt) Ltd — Sri Lanka (REGIONAL WINNER)

York & George by Fife Capital Group Pty Limited — Australia

Best Luxury Condo Development (Asia)

Anandamaya Residences by ASTRA Property & Hongkong Land — Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER)

ANIL Sathorn 12 by Grand Unity Development Co., Ltd. — Thailand

Aurora Melbourne Central by UEM Sunrise — Australia

Dukes Place by Couture Homes Properties Limited, Grosvenor Asia Pacific and Asia Standard International Group Limited — Hong Kong

MeyerHouse by UOL Group Limited, Kheng Leong Company — Singapore

Prime Grand, Ward Place, Colombo – 07 by Prime Group — Sri Lanka

Best Condo Development (Asia)

Brilliant Prospect by Beijing Jinan Xingye Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. — Mainland China

Dusit Thani Residence Davao, Davao City by Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation — Philippines

Huafa Hills by Huafa Industrial Share Co., Ltd., Zhuhai — Mainland China

Mingalar Mandalay by New Starlight Construction Co., Ltd. — Myanmar

SM Jin Yue Fu by SM Shopping Center (Chengdu) Co, LTD. — Mainland China

TRIA Seputeh in 9 Seputeh, Kuala Lumpur by MRCB Land — Malaysia

Urban Village by Urban Hub (Cambodia) Co.,Ltd — Cambodia (REGIONAL WINNER)

Wuhan Military Athletes’ Village by Wuhan Poly JinXia Real Estate Development Co. Ltd — Mainland China

Best Hotel Development (Asia)

Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur by Venus Assets Sdn. Bhd. — Malaysia (REGIONAL WINNER)

Grand Mercure Yangon Golden Empire (Hotel) by Golden Empire (NM) Company Limited — Myanmar

InterContinental Hotel Jakarta Pondok Indah by PT Pondok Indah Hotel — Indonesia

Wyndham Grand KN Paradise Cam Ranh by KN Cam Ranh Company Limited — Vietnam

Best Office Development (Asia)

218 Electric Road by Henderson Land Development Company Limited — Hong Kong

ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower by ArthaLand Corporation — Philippines

Capital Place by CapitaLand Vietnam — Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER)

Menara Astra by ASTRA Property — Indonesia

Times City by Crown Advanced Construction Co., Ltd — Myanmar

Best Retail Development (Asia)

Festive Walk Mall by Megaworld Corporation — Philippines

Pondok Indah Mall 3 by PT Metropolitan Kentjana Tbk — Indonesia

Times City by Crown Advanced Construction Co., Ltd — Myanmar

Zhuhai Jinwan Huafa Mall by Huafa Industrial Share Co., Ltd. Zhuhai — Mainland China (REGIONAL WINNER)

Best Industrial Development (Asia)

Harper Point by NS Property (Harper) Pte Ltd — Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)

VSIP Bac Ninh Integrated Township and Industrial Park by VSIP JSC — Vietnam

Best Housing Development (Asia)

Borey Angkor Phnom Penh by Angkor Continent Import Export Group Co., Ltd — Cambodia

Gamuda Gardens by Gamuda Land Vietnam LLC — Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER)

Merrifield Villas by Weston Property Developments Pty Ltd — Australia

Newcoast Village by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI) — Philippines

Prime Urban Art by Prime Group — Sri Lanka

Toba Lake Villa at ASYA by PT. Astra Modern Land — Indonesia

Watercove by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited — Singapore

Best Residential Green Development (Asia)

Kota Baru Parahyangan by PT. Belaputera Intiland — Indonesia

Watercove by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited — Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)

Whizdom The Forestias by MQDC Town Royal Place Limited — Thailand

Best Commercial Green Development (Asia)

218 Electric Road by Henderson Land Development Company Limited — Hong Kong

ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower by ArthaLand Corporation — Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER)

Square Mile – Tai Kok Tsui Urban Renewal by Henderson Land Development Company Limited — Hong Kong

York & George by Fife Capital Group Pty Limited — Australia

Best Universal Design Development (Asia)

Cambridge Village by Empire East Land Holdings, Inc. — Philippines

Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit by Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit Corporation Limited, Subsidiary of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited — Thailand

One Artlane Twin Towers by Henderson Land Development Company Limited — Hong Kong

Parc Clematis by Sing-Haiyi Gold Pte Ltd — Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)

Times City by Crown Advanced Construction Co., Ltd — Myanmar

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Township Masterplan Design (Asia)

Lavila Nam Sai Gon Township by Kien A Corporation — Vietnam

McKinley West by Megaworld Corporation — Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER)

Best High Rise Condo Architectural Design (Asia)

ARC Towers by ABC Prime Inc. — Philippines

Conservatory by UEM Sunrise — Australia (REGIONAL WINNER)

JadeScape by Qingjian Realty (Marymount) Pte Ltd — Singapore

Mandala Tower by Moncon Construction LLC — Mongolia

Novum by Eupe Corporation Berhad and Chin Hin Group Berhad — Malaysia

Parkview by Shanghai Rui Hong Xin Cheng CO. LTD. — Mainland China

Pollux Sky Suites by AESLER (PT. Aesler Grup Internasional) — Indonesia

Sloane Residences by TSKY Balmoral Pte. Ltd. — Singapore

SM Jin Yue Fu by SM Shopping Center (Chengdu) Co, LTD. — Mainland China

The Clement Canopy by UOL Group Limited, Singapore Land Limited — Singapore

Vasaka Nines by PT Waskita Karya Realty — Indonesia

Best Low Rise Condo Architectural Design (Asia)

Arumaya by ASTRA Property & Hongkong Land — Indonesia

FYNN Asoke by FYNN Development Co., Ltd. — Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER)

Paul & Prive at Marc’s Boulevard by Triniti Land — Indonesia

Mulberry Grove The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) — Thailand

Best Housing Architectural Design (Asia)

Borey Angkor Phnom Penh by Angkor Continent Import Export Group Co., Ltd — Cambodia

Luxus Hills by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited — Singapore

Mulberry Grove The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) — Thailand

Soochow Birthmark, Suzhou, China by MOMA & HZS Design — Mainland China (REGIONAL WINNER)

Toba Lake Villa at ASYA by PT. Astra Modern Land — Indonesia

Watercove by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited — Singapore

Best Retail Architectural Design (Asia)

Celadon Cultural Village by Gamuda Land (HCMC) Joint Stock Company — Vietnam

Qingpu Wanda Mall by Shanghai Qingpu Wanda Mall Investment Co., Ltd. — Mainland China (REGIONAL WINNER)

Best Office Architectural Design (Asia)

Aegean Place, Shanghai, China by Macalline & Xinhua & HZS Design — Mainland China

Maxxcare by Maxxcare Ltd.—Myanmar

World Capital Tower by PT. Mega Kuningan Pinnacle, a subsidiary of PT. Pollux Properti Indonesia, Tbk — Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER)

Best Co Working Space (Asia)

The Executive Centre: Level 17 Frasers Tower by The Executive Centre — Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)

Best High Rise Condo Interior Design (Asia)

Air Residences by SM Development Corporation — Philippines

Anandamaya Residences by ASTRA Property & Hongkong Land — Indonesia

Avenue South Residence by UOL Group Limited, Kheng Leong Company, UIC Limited — Singapore

Diamond Brilliant by Gamuda Land (HCMC) Joint Stock Company — Vietnam

Dukes Place by Couture Homes Properties Limited, Grosvenor Asia Pacific and Asia Standard International Group Limited — Hong Kong (REGIONAL WINNER)

Epoch Making by Rsun Group — Mainland China

Guanghan Aoyuan · Tsuen Wan Villa by Shenzhen Lingben Environmental Art Co., Ltd. — Mainland China

Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit by Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit Corporation Limited, Subsidiary of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited — Thailand

Uptown Arts Residence by Megaworld Corporation — Philippines

The Galleria Residence by SonKim Land Corporation — Vietnam

Whizdom The Forestias by MQDC Town Royal Place Limited — Thailand

Best Low Rise Condo Interior Design (Asia)

MeyerHouse by UOL Group Limited, Kheng Leong Company — Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)

The Essence by Chong Kuo Development Pte Ltd — Singapore

Best Housing Interior Design (Asia)

Luxus Hills by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited — Singapore

Parc Clematis by Sing-Haiyi Gold Pte Ltd — Singapore

Toba Lake Villa at ASYA by PT. Astra Modern Land — Indonesia (REGIONAL WINNER)

Best Hotel Interior Design (Asia)

D2, Davao City by Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation — Philippines

Yangon Excelsior Hotel by Yangon Excelsior — Myanmar (REGIONAL WINNER)

Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Asia)

Anandamaya Residences by ASTRA Property & Hongkong Land — Indonesia

Eco Green Sai Gon by Xuan Mai Sai Gon Construction Investment Joint Stock Company — Vietnam

FYNN Asoke by FYNN Development Co., Ltd. — Thailand

JadeScape by Qingjian Realty (Marymount) Pte Ltd — Singapore

Lavila Nam Sai Gon Township by Kien A Corporation — Vietnam

Mulberry Grove The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) — Thailand

MeyerHouse by UOL Group Limited, Kheng Leong Company — Singapore (REGIONAL WINNER)

Shore Residences by SM Development Corporation — Philippines

Sincere Garden by Wuxi Greentown Longting Real Estate Co. Ltd. — Mainland China

Sloane Residences by TSKY Balmoral Pte. Ltd. — Singapore

The Clement Canopy by UOL Group Limited, Singapore Land Limited — Singapore

The Gazania by SingHaiyi Huajiang Sun Pte Ltd — Singapore

The Nove Apartment Nuvasa Bay by Sinar Mas Land — Indonesia

Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design (Asia)

Borey Angkor Phnom Penh by Angkor Continent Import Export Group Co., Ltd — Cambodia

Mulberry Grove The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) — Thailand (REGIONAL WINNER)

Toba Lake Villa at ASYA by PT. Astra Modern Land — Indonesia

Verosa Park by Khang Dien House Trading and Investment Joint Stock Company — Vietnam

Best Commercial Landscape Architectural Design (Asia)

Citadines Berawa Beach Bali by Genesis Indojaya — Indonesia

Southwoods Mall by Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI) — Philippines (REGIONAL WINNER)

Tsuen Wan Sports Centre by LWK + PARTNERS — Hong Kong

Wyndham Grand KN Paradise Cam Ranh by KN Cam Ranh Company Limited — Vietnam

SPECIAL AWARD

PropertyGuru Icon Award

Chen Lian Pang, Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand Vietnam (REGIONAL WINNER)

—

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, fair and transparent.

In 2019, the Awards is open to more than a dozen property markets around the region. With gala dinners hosting up to 600 senior industry leaders to recognise excellence within each Asian market, each local awards culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place alongside the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit in Bangkok in November 2019.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:

PropertyGuru Group is Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company and the preferred destination for over 23 million property seekers to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru and its Group companies empower property seekers with the widest option of over 2.4 million homes, in-depth insights and solutions that enable them to make confident property decision across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in 2007 and revolutionised the Singapore property market by taking it online and made property search transparent for the property seeker. Over the decade, the Group has grown from a regional property media powerhouse to a high-growth technology company with a robust portfolio of No.1 property portals across its core markets; award-winning mobile apps; best-in-class developer sales enablement platform, FastKey; and a host of industry-leading property offerings including Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit www.PropertyGuruGroup.com; https://www.linkedin.com/company/propertyguru.