COVID-19 cases rise among Filipinos abroad as 57 more get infected

THE Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday, August 13, logged 57 new cases of the novel coronavirus among Filipinos abroad, bringing the total number of infections to 9,873.

It also recorded one new fatality, raising the death toll to 722.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered overseas Filipinos has reached 5,821 as the DFA registered 19 new recoveries.

“Similar to yesterday’s figures, another spike in the total number of COVID-19 cases among our nationals was recorded today with 57 new confirmed cases in Asia and the Pacific and the Middle East,” the agency said.

“The daily rate of increase in the number of recoveries at .33 percent (19 new recoveries) is higher than the rate of fatalities at 14 percent (one new fatality). For the past three days, no reports were received from the Americas and Europe,” it added.

Overall by region, Europe — which comprises 18 countries — has recorded 1,143 Filipino cases, including 500 undergoing treatment, 548 recoveries and 95 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 27 countries, has reported 6,889 cases; of which, 2,323 are undergoing treatment, 444 deaths and 4,122 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 20 countries, has 1,057 cases, with 345 under treatment, 704 recoveries, and eight deaths.

The Americas — covering seven countries like the United States — have 784 reported cases, with 162 undergoing treatment, 447 recoveries, and 175 deaths.

“As the DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts continue to report on the status of Filipinos abroad, the DFA likewise assures the public of its tireless efforts in attending to the needs of our people and facilitating requests for repatriation, whenever possible,” the DFA said.

The World Health Organization has reported over 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with 737,417 fatalities.