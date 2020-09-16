DFA reports spike in COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday, September 15, logged 15 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the official tally of infections to 10,329.

It also recorded 17 new recoveries, pushing the total number of recovered and discharged patients to 6,571.

Meanwhile, only one fatality was reported by the agency, which raised the death toll to 773.

“Today, the DFA reports only 1 new COVID-19 fatality among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, there are 15 new confirmed cases and 17 new recoveries recorded in Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa,” the DFA said.

“Furthermore, DOH-verified cases are now at 2,062,” it added.

Overall by region, Europe – which comprises 19 countries – has recorded 1,172 Filipino cases, including 197 undergoing treatment, 880 recoveries and 95 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 27 countries, has reported 7,025 cases; of which, 2,294 are undergoing treatment, 492 deaths and 4,239 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 20 countries, has 1,327 cases, with 328 undergoing treatment, 991 recoveries, and eight deaths.

The Americas – covering 10 countries like the United States – have 805 reported cases, with 166 undergoing treatment, 461 recoveries, and 178 deaths.

“To date, the Middle East remains to be the region with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries, under treatment, and fatalities among our nationals,” the DFA noted.

“The Americas now has the least numbers in all categories compared to other geographic regions, except in the total number of deaths, wherein Asia and the Pacific ranks lowest with only 8 fatalities,” it added.

Over 170,000 Filipinos repatriated

On Sunday, the DFA announced that it has repatriated a total of 174,039 Filipinos since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in February.

Of the figure, 61,716 OFs (35.46%) are sea-based while 112,323 (64.54%) are land-based.

“The DFA remains relentless in facilitating more flights, particularly from the Middle East.

This week, the DFA brought home more than 7,500 of our nationals from the said region via 27 special commercial repatriation flights,” the agency said in a statement.

“The return of Filipino seafarers also continues as the DFA facilitated the repatriation of more than 2,800 sea-based workers, including a Filipino fisherman who drifted to the waters of Central Sulawesi in April 2020,” it added.

The DFA also promised to continue bringing home Filipinos amid the pandemic.

“The DFA, together with its Philippine embassies, consulates and attached agencies around the world, remains fully committed to bringing home our nationals abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.