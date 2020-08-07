More OFWs injured in Beirut blast

THE Philippine Department of foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday, August 6, reported that the number of Filipinos injured in the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon has risen to 24.

The Philippine Embassy in Beirut noted that most of the wounded Filipinos are household service workers.

It added that ”except for one critical, all injured are in stable condition or minor wounds.”

The DFA also confirmed that all 13 Filipino missing seafarers have been found and are “safe and accounted for.”

“Our Embassy in Beirut has ascertained the conditions of all the 13 Filipino seafarers who were injured in the blasts that rocked the city recently,” said Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola.

Eight of the sailors staying at the company accommodations were visited by Philippine Embassy Beirut Charge d’affaires Ajeet Panemanglor.

“Five of the seafarers were at the hospital for another medical checkup when Philippine Embassy officials arrived. Another visit is scheduled to meet the remaining mariners,” the DFA said.

The Filipino seafarers are cruise members of the significantly damaged cruise ship Orient Queen, which was reportedly docked in the port of Beirut.

The powerful blast that rocked the Port of Beirut on Tuesday afternoon, August 4 left at least 135 people dead and 5,000 wounded, Lebanon’s health minister said on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

Two Filipinos were confirmed to be among those who died in the explosion.

Based on reports, a highly explosive ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at a port triggered the explosion. Lebanese authorities are still investigating the incident.

The DFA said the Philippine Embassy is now in touch with the Filipino community in Lebanon to assess the situation as well as provide assistance to any affected Filipinos.

DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez noted that around 33,000 Filipinos are residing in Lebanon, 75 percent of whom are in the Greater Beirut area.

Filipinos in need of assistance are urged to contact the Embassy through +961 385-9430, +961 813-34836, +961 714-74416, +961 706-81060 and +961 708-58086, or email them at beirutpe@gmail.com.