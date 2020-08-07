‘Modest spike’ seen in COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

THE PHILIPPINE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday, August 6, recorded 65 additional cases of the novel coronavirus among Filipinos abroad, bringing the total number of infections to 9,692.

“Figures today show a modest spike in the total number of COVID-19 cases among Filipino nationals abroad with 65 new confirmed cases in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, as well as in Middle East/Africa,” it said.

The agency also recorded seven new fatalities, raising the death toll to 702.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered overseas Filipinos has reached 5,737.

“The total number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among Filipinos is 72, with a new report from an additional country in the Asia and the Pacific,” it added.

Overall by region, Europe — which comprises 18 countries — has recorded 1,131 Filipino cases, including 505 undergoing treatment, 531 recoveries and 95 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 27 countries, has reported 6,824 cases; of which, 2,316 are undergoing treatment, 425 deaths and 4,083 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 20 countries, has 975 cases, with 292 under treatment, 676 recoveries, and seven deaths.

The Americas — covering seven countries like the United States — have 762 reported cases, with 140 undergoing treatment, 447 recoveries, and 175 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported around 18,354,342 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with 696,147 fatalities.

Of the figure, 9,841,842 cases came from the Americas. This is followed by Europe with 3,451,556 infections.