Number of overseas Filipinos with COVID-19 nears 12,500

NINETY SIX more Filipinos have contracted the coronavirus around the world, bringing the official tally to 12,446, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Tuesday, December 15.

Of the total figure, 3,516 are currently undergoing treatment.

The agency also recorded 37 new recoveries, which raises the official number of recovered and discharged patients to 8,069.

Meanwhile, the death toll remained at 861 as no new fatality was reported by the DFA.

“The DFA reports 96 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 new recoveries among Filipinos abroad. The reported spike is due to belated reports from one country in Europe,” the DFA said.

Overall by region, Europe – which comprises 19 countries – has recorded 1,535 Filipino cases, including 358 undergoing treatment, 1,080 recoveries and 97 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 32 countries, has reported 7,553 cases; of which, 2,336 are undergoing treatment, 553 deaths and 4,664 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 21 countries, has 2,584 cases, with 759 undergoing treatment, 1,804 recoveries, and 21 deaths.

The Americas – covering 10 countries like the United States – have 774 reported cases, with 63 undergoing treatment, 521 recoveries, and 190 deaths.

“To date, the Middle East and Africa remains to be the region with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries, under treatment, and fatalities among our nationals,” the DFA noted.

“The Americas has the least numbers in all categories compared to other geographic regions, except in the total number of deaths, wherein Asia and the Pacific ranks lowest with a total of only 21,” it added.

Meanwhile in the Philippines, there are a total of 451,839 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 8,812. fatalities and 418,867 recoveries.