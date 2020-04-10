Over 600 Filipinos abroad infected with COVID-19

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, April 9, announced that 13 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the official count of overseas cases to 607.

According to the agency, the additional cases are from the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

The DFA also reported four new fatalities, raising the death toll to 72.

Of the cases, 171 Filipinos abroad were able to recover, while 364 remain under treatment.

“While it is still early to claim success, reports today record yet another reduction in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among our kababayan abroad at 13 cases from the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe; of which 7 have recovered and 4 [have died],” the DFA said in a statement.

DFA welcomes over 700 OFWs

A total of 742 Overseas Filipino Workers returned home on Thursday, the DFA said. Of the number, 439 were seafarers on board Norwegian Joy and Regent Splendor from California.

Meanwhile, 303 were from Kuwait — the group being the latest batch of OFWs who benefited from the ongoing amnesty program of the Kuwaiti government.

“The arrival of 742 Filipinos from the United States and Kuwait today is a testament to President Rodrigo Duterte’s commitment to protect and promote the welfare and well-being of overseas Filipino workers. Whether on land or at sea, the DFA assures you that the government is working tirelessly to reach everyone — leaving no one behind,” said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola.

“Filipinos who require emergency assistance should immediately contact the nearest Philippine Embassy or Consulate or send a message through DFA-OUMWA’s OFW Help Facebook page. The DFA, together with its over 90 Foreign Service Posts across the globe, stands ready to provide the necessary assistance,” she added.

According to the DFA, a total of 9,628 Filipinos have returned home amid the pandemic, of which 6,680 are seafarers while 2,948 are land-based OFWs.