Six more overseas Filipinos contract COVID-19, bringing tally to 10,430 

SIX new cases of COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos have been recorded by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday, September 25, bringing the total number of infections to 10,430.

Meanwhile, the death toll and the number of recoveries remained at 786 and 6,645, respectively as no new reports were received by the agency.

“Today, the DFA received only two reports from Europe and the Middle East confirming no new fatalities, no new recoveries, and 6 new COVID-19 cases among our nationals abroad,” the DFA said.

“Meanwhile, the number of those who are under treatment is now at almost 3,000,” it added.

Overall by region, Europe – which comprises 19 countries – has recorded 1,178 Filipino cases, including 191 undergoing treatment, 892 recoveries and 95 deaths.

The Middle East and Africa, covering 29 countries, has reported 7,074 cases; of which, 2,321 are undergoing treatment, 505 deaths and 4,248 recoveries.

The Asia Pacific region, which spans across 20 countries, has 1,370 cases, with 321 undergoing treatment, 1,041 recoveries, and eight deaths.

The Americas – covering nine countries like the United States – have 808 reported cases, with 166 undergoing treatment, 464 recoveries, and 178 deaths.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies in ensuring adherence of our people with preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by this pandemic, whenever possible,” the DFA said.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 299,361, with 5,196 fatalities and 232,399 recoveries.